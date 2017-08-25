Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi welcome Ganpati home, celebs bat for eco-friendly celebrations

The hubbub of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi are among the first few Bollywood actors to welcome Ganpati home. Vivek, who is on a high after the reception his film Vivegam with Ajith in the lead received down south, was seen with a Ganpati idol as father Suresh and wife Priyanka and daughter Ameyaa did the aarti.

Sanjay Dutt, who visited a Ganpati pandal on Thursday with wife Maanyata, also welcomed Ganesha home on Ganesh Chaturthi. His son Shahraan could be seen watching on as the Ganpati arrived at home.

While showbiz celebs are all excited for the festivities and celebrations, they also insist on the need to secure ensure that we also take care of the environment while we celebrate.

TV celeb share their views on celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi this year:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devotees celebrate the prestigious festival with all possible means of loud music using massive speakers. During Anant Chaturdashi, which is the final day of the auspicious Ganesh festival, we witness heavy traffic on the roads, which leads to an increase in Air (particles from vehicles) and Noise (excessive honking) pollution. I urge devotees to keep environment in mind and celebrate festival pollution free.

Tejasswi Prakash: I urge devotees to celebrate the festival pollution free using artificial ponds. Celebration is a must, but taking care of environment is also our duty. So lets enjoy with the idea of go green!

Kunal Jaisingh: People should be encouraged to bring smaller idols at home that can be immersed in a bucket of water or water tank at home. The idea of using a single Ganesh idol made of brass or stone every year also should be propagated. The artisans using PoP should be encouraged to recycle and repaint the material used the following year. I wish we celebrate the festival pollution free.

Helly Shah: I urge devotees to use the traditional clay idols for celebration of Ganesh Chathurthi. Traditionally mud was used to make the idols and when immersed they would dissolve in the water symbolic of cycle of creation and dissolution in Nature. Lets celebrate and enjoy the festival keeping our environment free from pollution.

Suyyash Rai: Devotees should accept the proposal to make an artificial pool of water in communities for immersion of larger idols. As when immersed in the sea, the non-biodegradable accessories used to adorn the idol accumulate in the layers of sand on the beach. Nature is gift by lord itself we shouldn’t pollute it for our benefits. I wish a pollution free festivals every year.

Mahika Sharma: The sale of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris has been banned at some parts. We should stop using such idols. We can better use a photograph of Bappa for our prayers or pure clay idols. Else the chemical paints used to adorn the idols are high on mercury and cadmium. These heavy metals again pollute the water body harming the life in it.

Manish Goplani: During this festival, fireworks and crackers are also used in abundance by the devotees for expressing their happiness. This leads to air pollution, as harmful gases and toxic substances are released into atmosphere. Also, respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) level goes high in this season as small particles are released into the environment by these firecrackers. I urge people to not use crackers and help keeping our environment free. As God will never enjoy damage to his property by his devotees.

