Gaurav Chopra: I’ve never felt the need to go out of my comfort zone

Actor Gaurav Chopra will soon be back on the tube. The Uttaran actor is working on four projects currently. His upcoming TV show will star him the role of a detective, his play Fourplay was recently adapted as a web series which he shot for, he has signed for a film with Rajeev Khandelwal and will soon shoot for a short film too. “I am excited about these projects,” says Gaurav who is enjoying this busy phase.

Last year, Gaurav went to Georgia to participate for a dance reality show and later was seen in Bigg Boss. Now, he is gearing up to be seen on television again. “After Bigg Boss, I was with my mother as she had not been keeping well. I was in Delhi for 2-3 months. I got calls for many shows but the timing was such that I had to turn them down. I am glad to get these projects now and the best part is that they are different from each other, so it’s going to be fun working in them,” he says.

Ask him about his interest in films and he says, “Of course, every actor wants to do films. But I never felt the need to go out of my comfort zone and ask people for work. I have been working in the industry for a long time and people have seen my work. If you feel I am right for the role, call me. And if not, I am fine as I do get many interesting projects. Though this sounds a bit lazy, but it is little difficult for me to start from scratch just because I want to do bigger, better work.”

Gaurav adds, “I don’t think this project is for the big or the small screen but the role only. If I can do a variety of good work on the platform I am offered on, why not? Why is there a demarcation. I don’t have the complex and never had it. In fact, 3-4 years ago, I signed a couple of films and even shot for them but they got stuck. So, then I decided to not push it and let it happen when it does. I am a little spoilt, I guess. I have never pressurised myself. As an actor, you work when good work comes your way. I feel responsible towards people who like me to be choosy about my work.”

