Gaurav Chopra reveals why Indian television is being called regressive

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is steadily working towards giving his best in the digital space, doesn’t blame Indian television for being called regressive and old-fashioned.

“Television is dealing with a huge audience base. Can there be one political party for everyone in the world? Can we have one kind of entertainment which appeals to everybody? India is a concoction of a lot of different people living together. Television tries to cater to so many people that it sometimes gets massy and mundane in the process,” says Gaurav, who has been part of popular television shows such as Left Right Left and Uttaran.

Comparing the medium of digital space and television, Gaurav states, “When it comes to digital, the content is made with the mindset that you don’t have to worry about someone else’s approval. And when you don’t have to worry about other people, you can make more bold content which caters to a specific mindset and niche audience.”

Drawing comparison with the small screen, the actor adds, “Television, unfortunately, tries to cater to a cross-section of people and ends up compromising the content. In that process, it becomes regressive and repetitive. If there is some trend working well right now, it becomes a safe bet for everyone to try. I’m not trying to defend a medium, but I’m saying this from the perspective of someone who knows these things.”

