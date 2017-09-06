Gautam Rode: Fan experiences are special, but I don’t let popularity go to my head

Like most stars, Gautam Rode enjoys fan encounters. However, unlike earlier, when he used to get excited every time they cheered or mobbed him, the actor, over the years, has realised that such things are common in the life of an artist and one should not let fame go to their head.

“Fan experiences are special. They make me feel that I must have done something good enough to receive so much love from so many people. In the beginning, I used to get very excited meeting fans and seeing them cheer for me. But now, I have realised how to handle it. I feel happy about the love I get from them, but I make sure that I should just take such things to my heart and not my head,” says Gautam, known for his shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parichay, Saraswatichandra and Suryaputra Karn.

The actor adds that he has had his share of crazy fan encounters too, and knows how to deal with them. “Fans come up to me to talk, shake hands, hug and click photos I usually oblige because I can see how much they admire me,” shares Gautam.

The actor, who has also worked in three Bollywood films, is looking forward to his fourth release — Aksar 2 — which is a thriller.

Thanku for all ur lovely wishes friends😇 Keep supporting #AKSAR2 @aksar2film A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

His last film Agyaat released in 2009. About what took him so long, he says, “Nothing exciting came my way during this period. On the other hand, I was getting good offers from TV and it kept me busy for six years. I did shows such as Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Suryaputra Karn and also I was hosting Nach Baliye and India’s Got Talent (Season 3). For an actor, it’s important to choose the right kind of project. I can’t remain stuck to any one medium. And at the same time whatever happens I can’t forget that TV has made me what I am today.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more