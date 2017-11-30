Genealogist finds out Meghan Markle is 17th cousins with Prince Harry, descendent of King Edward III

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle may be a princess after all. A researcher at the Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society , one of the world’s premier genealogical organizations, said Thursday that Markle is a direct descendant of England’s King Edward III, and she and Harry are 17th cousins. Edward III ruled from 1327 until 1377.

Royal experts have said that the 36-year-old Markle will not formally be known as Princess Meghan because she is not of royal birth.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. (REUTERS)

Genealogist Gary Boyd Roberts says Markle’s royal lineage comes through an early immigrant to Boston, the Rev. William Skipper, who arrived in New England in 1639. He’s an ancestor of Markle’s father.

Markle is also related to eight American presidents and dozens of other notable Americans, including actors James Dean and Roy Rogers.

