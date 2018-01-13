George Clooney to return to TV for the first time since ER with adaptation of Catch-22

George Clooney is all set to return to television with Catch-22, an adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel. The actor will star in and direct a six-episode, limited-series for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series landed at the streaming service following a bidding war that ensued when Paramount TV and Anonymous Content’s development of the project was announced late last year.

This marks Clooney’s first series regular role in decades, since he departed ER nearly two decades ago.

Director George Clooney and his wife Amal attend the premiere for Suburbicon in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

In the series, which is close-ended and will not have a second season, Clooney will star as Col. Catcart, the role played by Martin Balsam in director Mike Nichols’ 1970 feature film adaptation of Heller’s novel.

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 tells the story of Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can go home. The novel explored the paradox of requirements where airmen who felt mentally unfit to fly were not obligated to do so, but anyone who applied to stop flying was sane enough to fly.

