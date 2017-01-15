Get Smart actor Dick Gautier dies at 85

Actor Dick Gautier, who is known for his role in the hit TV sitcom Get Smart, has died. He was 85.

Gautier’s daughter Denise said that her father passed away on Friday night after suffering from a longtime illness in an assisted living facility in California’s Arcadia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The legend started his career as a stand-up comedian and also was also nominated for a Tony Award for best featured act in a musical for his role inspired by singer-actor Elvis Presley in Bye Bye Birdie.

He also received love and appreciation for essaying “Hymie the robot” in the 1960s sitcom Get Smart.

Gautier had featured as a voice actor in various animated shows, including the likes of Tom and Jerry and The Addams Family.

He was last seen in a cameo on American television drama series, Nip/Tuck in 2010.

