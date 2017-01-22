Going to India brand new experience for me: Mark Gatiss

B ritish actor-writer Mark Gatiss, who visited India in 2014 for the first time, says it was quite an unforgettable experience.

There is something magical about that country, in the sense that you can see the space age and stone-age existing simultaneously without any big problem.

“In many ways, India is one of the most special places I have ever been to. Everyone was really warm there and we were looked after really well. I have been to a lot of places around the globe and every place has its own charm, I guess, but India was a place where we had a wonderful time. It was a brand new experience for me and something that I can never forget,” says the 50-year-old, who is a co-creator and actor in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer TV series, Sherlock..

"There is something magical about that country, in the sense that you can see the space age and stone-age existing simultaneously without any big problem. Mumbai was a land of extremes," he says.

“At one point you would see people driving their luxury cars, living in luxury buildings, and then across the road you will see people living on the roads. We were driving from our hotel to the venue, when I saw people literally living on the round-about,” he adds.

About fans in India, he shares, “A lot of Indians are fluent in English. So fans everywhere, I realised, are the same type of crazy and enthusiastic. They had a lot of questions and were quite excited to know more about me, the show and Benedict (Cumberbatch). Maybe that’s the thing about being fans. They are unified in terms of their inquisitiveness and excitement,” he says.

