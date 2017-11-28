Gopi Bahu Devoleena holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently enjoying her holiday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“I’m enjoying my time before getting back to work. I want to enjoy travelling and exploring different destinations. After some family trip now I’m on a vacation to Andaman and Nicobar Islands with my friends,” she said in a statement.

The actor, who gained popularity playing Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, added, “It’s really fun here as the sites are really gorgeous and people here are too sweet.”

Here are some photos from her Instagram account. These are not from her latest trip though.

