Gopi Bahu Devoleena holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gained popularity while playing Gopi bahu in TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2017 20:22 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Devoleena is quite popular on Instagram.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently enjoying her holiday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“I’m enjoying my time before getting back to work. I want to enjoy travelling and exploring different destinations. After some family trip now I’m on a vacation to Andaman and Nicobar Islands with my friends,” she said in a statement.

The actor, who gained popularity playing Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, added, “It’s really fun here as the sites are really gorgeous and people here are too sweet.”

Here are some photos from her Instagram account. These are not from her latest trip though.

Just like that:)

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

I will love you till the Sea leaves the salt❤️😘

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Only Look back to see how far you have come..................

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

