Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo slams Woody Allen and those who work with him

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has slammed Oscar-winning director Woody Allen - who was accused by daughter Dylan Farrow of molesting her when she was a child in 1992 - and called him a ‘fool’.

For years, Allen has faced allegations that he sexually abused his daughter- claims the filmmaker has vehemently denied.

I haven't gone through his personal journals and I knew that... shocked the people that work with this man #ambition is kind https://t.co/HHVQwnxiXF — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

I don't call it a mistake... he married his daughter...people see what they want to see or don't...Kind of hard not to see who this fool is https://t.co/g5dh8qjJBj — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

And while we're on the subject & I'm fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

And while we're on the subject & I'm fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

Pompeo tweeted she was ‘shocked’ by the ‘people that work with this man.’ She also wrote that ‘he married his daughter...people see what they want to see or don’t...Kind of hard not to see who this fool is.’

Ellen also criticized the 82-year-old over the casts of his films.

“And while we’re on the subject & I’m fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever?” tweeted Ellen, whose show Grey’s Anatomy is known for its diverse cast. “I wouldn’t know because I don’t watch that bougie s--t.”

“What about Hispanic or Asian actors? Or are Asians only for him to molest? You know me when I get started,” Ellen continued.

Follow @htshowbiz for more