Hanuman Jayanti special: TV stars talk about our own, desi superman

According to the Hindu mythology, the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday and is being celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm and devotion.

TV stars talk about their perception of the Hindu god and open up about his significance in their lives:

Niti Taylor



Lord Hanuman is actually an idol for everyone. When we are scared or are in any trouble, we remember him and chant his chalisa. Every morning, when I am on my way to shoot, I listen to it in a baby voice. It brings so much of positivity and gives us courage to move ahead towards our goal.

Helly Shah



I worship Lord Hanumana. I chant his chalisa once a day and keep a small book with me all the time. I strongly believe that there is immense power in his chalisa which keeps us away from fear and negativity. I have heard his tales from childhood on how he helped us to be focused and help us overcome our weakness. I am happy that the series of Baal Hanuman and many spiritual shows are educating our society.

Yuvika Chaudhury



I do believe that god is one and only chant Gayatri Mantra. But yes, Lord hanuman and Ganapati are always in my mind. I have heard many tales about them which brings positive changes in our lives and also help us realise about humanity and karma. Whenever I am free, I watch stories on Youtube about Hanuman being a great son and devotee.

Giaa Manek



During my childhood, I have heard lots of story about Lord Hanuman; how he used to protect saints and how he used to worship lord Rama. Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival of Hindus. I read Hanuman chalisa daily as it is a symbol of strength and positive energy. Hanuman is said to be able to assume any form at will, wield rocks, move mountains. He is worshipped as a deity with magical powers and the ability to conquer evil spirits.

Roop Durgapal



Lord Hanuman is the only God who is considered to be immortal and strongest in power. In childhood, I was told that in mostly every puja, there is always a place left for him as he is present in some form to protect those who worship him. There are several stories about him like his love for red colour, how he got his name Hanuman and how he once swallowed Sun, which fascinated me a lot as a child.

Mahika Sharma



I feel it is the era where most people, including me, worship and realise the power of monkey god, Hanuman and the elephant head god Ganapati. I have watched many shows about them. I have been educated from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tinsukia. We used to chant Hanuman chalisa every Tuesday and also used to have classes about spiritual tales. I am great devotee of his and chant his chalisa every Tuesday.

Debina Bonnerjee



I have been part of Ramayana essaying the role of Siya itself. So I feel that I have gained more trust over Hanuman as in how he helps people overcome their troubles and make one so much courageous, fearless and dedicated. I and Gurmeet visit Hanuman temple and offer our prayers. I believe god is one who guides us to live a life with humanity.

Amrapali Gupta



I am great devotee of Lord Hanuman. Even so is my husband Yash. We chant Hanuman chalisa every morning and night. My In-laws are from Bhagalpur district in Bihar and they are great devotees of Hanuman. So the festival is a small celebration for our family. We offer sindoor, prasad to God on the day and worship him.

