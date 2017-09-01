Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: Here are few photos from his younger days you can’t miss

It goes without saying that actor Ram Kapoor has been one of the most sought after TV actors and commands a huge fan following. But did you know that he found acting to be his true calling when he was in school. He was in class nine when he reportedly auditioned for a school play titled, Charlie’s Aunt. The actor enjoyed every bit of his stage presence and decided to pursue it further.

To take his dream ahead, he moved to Delhi and actively started doing theatre. Later, Ram decided to travel aboard to study acting and enrolled himself at the Stanislavsky School of Method Acting, Los Angeles. After completing his course, Ram started getting offers before he made his TV debut with Nyaay in 1997. The show was helmed by Sudhir Mishra.

After Nyaay, Ram went on to do shows such as Heena, Sangharsh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Rishtey, Dhadkan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor was also been a part of films such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), Golmaal Returns (2008), Agent Vinod (2012), Student Of The Year (2012) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016). It was while working in Ghar Ek Mandir where he met his wife Gautami (Gadgil) Kapoor. They are parents to two kids, Sia and Aks.

Along with his impressive acting that touched a chord with the audience, Ram also made news for putting on a lot of weight. On the occasion of his birthday today, we take a look at some of his older photos that you would love to see again and again.

From the serial Rishtey. #RamKapoor #Throwback #zeetv #Rishtey A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Aug 17, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

At the Zee Carnival with Roshni Chopra. #RamKapoor #RoshniChopra #ZeeCarnival #Event A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Aug 3, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

Played Prithvi Singh in the serial Bali. #Throwback #RamKapoor A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Jun 1, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have. #RamKapoor #Friendship #love #Crazy #memories A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on May 8, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

Sharing the stage with Gautami.. #Throwback #RamKapoor #GautamiKapoor A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on May 8, 2015 at 12:33am PDT

#majorthrowback #goodolddays A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Oct 19, 2015 at 9:53am PDT

When all eyes are on you, wink. 😉 #RamKapoor #RandonClick #wink A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Oct 4, 2015 at 7:12am PDT

The good things in life are better with you 😊 #RamKapoor #GautamiKapoor #Love #Life #Family #Happiness #memories #besties A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:45am PDT

Good old days 😉 #RamKapoor #Throwback #Zeetv A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Sep 7, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Childhood is the most beautiful of all life's seasons. #RamKapoor #childhood #siblings #BestMoments #Family #Love A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@ramkapoorfc) on Aug 28, 2015 at 7:54am PDT

Yupppp lunch time yummyyy A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@officialramkapoor) on Sep 2, 2014 at 1:29am PDT

