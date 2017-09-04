Happy Onam: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Manu Punjabi and other TV celebs greet fans

Onam celebrations are in full swing in Kerala. The harvest festival is one of the major annual festivals in the state and is celebrated with festivities such as boat races, tiger and mask dances, and elaborate flower arrangements.

According to legend, Lord Vishnu took Vamana avatar to bless Mahabali, who despite being a demon king, was an extreme devotee of Lord Vishnu and ruled his kingdom with the principles of honesty and truth. Lord Vamana blessed Mahabali and promised him the Indra position after the current Indra. He also allowed him to visit his kingdom once in a year. Onam is a celebration of Mahabali’s sacrifice.

This year telly stars share their greetings for fans celebrating Onam:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love and peace. Happy Onam!

Manu Punjabi: Life filled with Joy, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Contentment. That’s the life I wish for you this Onam festival. Have a Happy Onam.

Suyyash Rai: Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love and peace. Happy Onam!

Helly Shah: To my wonderful well wishers. I’m hoping that this Onam festival be the start of your good and prosperous life. Have fun with your family! Love lots and stay blessed.

Manish Goplani: This Onam, I wish everyone to have Good life, Successful career and Happy time with your family and friends. Have a wonderful Onam!

Tanya Sharma: May everyone have a happy and joyous Onam celebration. Wishes for everybody’s good health and prosperity.

Kunal Jaisingh: From the bottom of my heart, I’m sending my warmest greetings to you. May you and your family have a wonderful Onam celebration.

Mahika Sharma: I’m wishing you a life as colorful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival and as prosperous as bountiful harvest. Happy Onam.

Puru Chibber: Celebrate this day with a heart filled with peace, love and hope. I’m wishing that everyone enjoys a good health, wealth and happiness in life. Happy Onam!

Soni Singh: May the spirit of Onam guide us in our life. Let it live inside our heart. Fulfill what we desire and hope for the best. Happy Onam!

Paras Babbar: As Onam festival fills the atmosphere with spirit of love and delight, here’s wishing that this occasion brings happiness and more blessings to your way, Best wishes to everyone on Onam.

Yuvika Chaudhary: Accept my warmest greetings on Onam festival. May everyone has an enjoyable and fun-filled Onam celebration, as we join the fun by heart. Happy Onam!

Meghna Naidu: I wish this Onam brings lots of success and fun-filled moments for everyone. When King Mavel was ruling the land all people were equal and same, there was no theft and betrayal. Not even little bit lying. Hope the time returns back. Happy Onam!

Abhinav Kapoor: Wishing everyone a colorful, bright, prosperous, joyous, merry and successful Onam!

Amrapali Gupta: Let this Onam brings you happiness, prosperity and peace. I wish lots of success for everyone. Lots of love. Happy Onam.

