Harrdy Sandhu on how he became a musician: I used to sing while I drove cabs in Australia

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has made a name for himself in the music industry with hits such as Soch and Backbone, but becoming a singer wasn’t his first choice. The 31-year-old wanted to be a professional cricketer and even represented India at the Under- 19 level, playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan.

However, a severe injury saw Harrdy choose a different career path, and though he doesn’t have any regrets about becoming a singer, it took him a year to switch professions.

“It was a long process. After the injury I went to Australia on a student visa. I used to think that if I don’t recover from the injury, I don’t want to waste time. I used to drive a taxi there, and I used to sing while driving. During that time IPL had started, and players who were my juniors were playing in that tournament. I felt really bad from the inside, that I was so close but I just couldn’t be there. So I got back, and showed myself to a physio, and got fit again. I was selected for the Ranji tournament as well, but two days before the match, I developed pain in the same area again. That’s when I thought to myself that I can sing as well. I went to my chachaji, who taught me music for a few years and that’s how I became a singer,” he says.

The singer, who recently released his single, Yaar Naah , is “extremely grateful” for the love he has received ever since he has become a musician. “ It’s honestly been great. I mean I wasn’t so clued in to my fans, and on social media. But I have been active on it for the last one and a half years. Being on social media has made me realise the number of fans I have, and how excited they are about my music. I make it a point to interact with them, not because I feel that I might ignore them, but I just feel the love, and I want to reciprocate on the same level,” he says.

