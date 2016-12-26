He burps a lot: Shahid and Mira are next up on KWK. Watch promo

Next up on Koffee With Karan season five are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and the episode will be a perfect new year’s gift for fans as they will get to see Sasha with his lovely wife for the first time on television.

Catch one of the cutest couples of Bollywood - @shahidkapoor & @MiraRajput - on their first TV appearance together on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/Sy6WmAM5Tr — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 26, 2016

A teaser of the episode was unveiled on Sunday night and has left us wanting for more.

From Shahid teasing Mira by saying he is still coming to know of her ex-boyfriends to Mira revealing the most annoying habit of dear husband, the glimpse of the episode shows the adorable chemistry of the couple.

Meet the fun, competitive & madly in love couple of Bollywood - @ShahidKapoor & @MiraRajput, next on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/gfAtcq8v9n — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016

The two are also seen giving tough competition to each other in the Koffee quiz.

The episode is definitely going to be fun-filled and a laugh riot.

