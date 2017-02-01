He’s back! Jon Stewart spoofs Trump’s wardrobe choices on The Late Show

Jon Stewart stopped by friend Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ to mock US President Donald Trump and his controversial executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries.

Stewart, 54, was dressed in a fur wig and a red tie so long that it reached the ground, apparently going for Trump’s look at the inauguration ceremony.

When asked by his former Daily Show correspondent if this was his Trump impression, he said, “I thought this is how men dress now. The president sets men’s fashion... and I saw the inauguration, super long tie, dead animal on head, boom!”

Discussing the US prez’s eyebrow-raising executive order, Stewart said, “He’s got more. Trust me, he’s got more.”

Stewart joked that Trump has ordered China to deliver their Great Wall to the US and the cost will be borne by Mexico as it will be cash on delivery.

