Here’s the ring! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose for the cameras after engagement announcement

Britain’s Prince Harry, who announced earlier on Monday he was engaged to this American girlfriend Meghan Markle, said they were both thrilled as they posed for their first picture together after the announcement.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain,. (REUTERS)

Asked if his proposal was romantic, Harry replied: “Of course it was,” before leaving with an arm around his fiancee who showed off her diamond engagement ring to photographers.

Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will marry Markle in the spring, palace officials announced Monday, confirming months of speculation.

Markle, a humanitarian campaigner and lifestyle blogger who succeeded in show business before falling for Harry, will become a senior member of the royal family as the wife of one of the monarchy’s most popular figures.

Harry, a bad-boy-made-good by his tireless devotion to wounded veterans and his embrace of a variety of charitable causes, has said for several years that he wants to start a family, and the rumors of his engagement to Markle have been flying for some time.

The marriage represents a first-ever blending of Hollywood glamor with the once-stuffy royal family, which has of late seemed less fixed in its ways, and brings a mixed-race American divorcee into a highly visible role.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his pregnant wife Kate welcomed Markle to the royal family.

