Here’s what Salman Khan’s Suryavanshi co-star Sheeba Akashdeep is up to now

Many might remember Sheeba Akashdeep from the 1992 film Suryavanshi, which co-starred Salman Khan in the lead. After a couple of films such as Sanam Teri Kasam (2014) and television shows like Karishma— The Miracles of Destiny, the actor was missing from the limelight for a while. Now, Sheeba is all set to make her comeback on the small screen, with the show Haasil.

The actor feels that television has changed a lot over the years. “I like the opulence in TV today. I like the fact that it’s very rich and larger than life. I am someone, who likes to try out newer things and get into new spaces every day. I like some of the new shows. But, of course, sometimes we do go back to regressive content, which must be avoided,” says Sheeba, who will play a negative role in the show.

For Sheeba, if there’s one thing that stands out in her showbiz career, it’s Suryavanshi. “It has been one of the biggest highlights of my career. Salman was a wonderful co-star. I feel so happy seeing the way he has taken his career forward. There are so many memories I have from the film and I can’t point to any special one,” says Sheeba.

While most fans would remember Sheeba and Salman from Suryavanshi, not many would know that it was not the only project they did together.

“I produced a music album called Aag Lag Gayi thi and Salman Khan was featured in one of the songs. The album consisted of eight tracks, and one of the romantic tracks featured Salman and me in it,” she recalls.

