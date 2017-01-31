Here’s why Sania Mirza was never invited to Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar picks his friends with much calculation, if his dear friend Farah Khan is to be believed. In a fun-filled moment from an upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Farah said Karan has invited Sania Mirza since she is number in the game now.

Earlier, in The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw what happens when BFF’s Farah Khan and Sania Mirza come together. And now, the duo is all set to treat their fans with another much wilder ride.

In a recently released promo of the next episode of Koffee with Karan, we can see a stronger than before bond between the two ladies. This will be the debut of the Indian tennis star on the couch.

The friendly banter that happens on the couch, also revealed

The host, Karan Johar, candidly asked the ‘Happy New Year’ director, what would she do if any of her friend would date Ranveer Singh. She replied, “Carry a big box of condoms,” to which everyone can be seen laughing hysterically.

And what if her friend were to date Ranbir Kapoor and the choreographer said, “If any of Ranveer’s condoms are left, please take them.”

The 30 year-old-athlete can also be seen giving quirky answers. When KJo asked Sania who according to her is the Bollywood actor who should put his shirt back on, Mirza replied, “Nobody should wear shirts. Everybody should take them off.”

We sure expect a complete laugh-riot in the next episode.

