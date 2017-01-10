Here’s why Tassnim Sheikh loves being a vamp in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

Tassnim Sheikh became a household name owing to her numerous negative roles in TV soaps, most famously for playing Mohini in the hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor is now heading back to the small screen after an eight-year hiatus in a new TV show, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi. Tassnim will act as a vampish mother-in-law, and she couldn’t be happier about acting again.

Read more

She says, “I missed acting immensely; it’s my first love. Being back on the sets was fabulous. Initially, I was nervous if I would be able to pull it off after a break of eight years, but thankfully, after shooting for one day, I felt like I hadn’t been away at all.”

Despite her professed love for acting, Tassnim says she returned to the profession only when she knew her work hours wouldn’t be very long. “I have a husband and a young daughter, so I don’t want to be working all the time. I feel the producers also know that, as I am an experienced actor, I will deliver my scenes in the least amount of time. I have no complaints,” she says.

Tassnim was stumped when the producers of the hit show Kumkum offered her a negative role.

The actor, who relishes playing negative characters, ironically started off with a positive role in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show, Kkusum. What’s more, Tassnim says she was stumped when the producers of the hit show Kumkum later offered her a negative role. But the actor took the job and the show’s success helped her career peak. She says, “I often asked the producers of Kumkum what they saw in me that made them offer me a negative character. I enjoy negative roles, as there is more you can do with them. I look forward to delivering many shades with that one role. A positive character, on the other hand, has to remain so, and has very little scope to change. While planning my return to acting, I did think if I should take up a positive role, but then I was offered this new show, and I knew I would be happier doing negative characters.”