Hina Khan will get two slaps from me: Hansika, Gauahar and 5 more celebs who called out her bigotry

Let’s call it what it is. Hina Khan is definitely the most hated contestant on Bigg Boss 11 right now. Yes, she has a tonne of fans who are working hard day and night on Twitter to keep her haters away but nothing seems to work anymore.

Her popularity has taken a nosedive since she joined the show due to her body shaming/slut shaming comments, rampant bigotry and the crocodile tears she makes full use of at the slightest provocation. Armies of her haters and Shilpa Shinde lovers post explosive videos of her mean comments on social media every day and none of it is helping her cause at all.

Not only the general populace, even some of the biggest stars on television and a few from the south Indian cinema have spoken against Hina. Here’re seven of them:

Hansika Motwani

It all went downhill for Hina when a video of her from the show went viral. She was heard body shaming South Indian female actors and saying how she rejected two films because the directors there wanted her to put on weight as only ‘bulging’ women work there.

Actor Hansika Motwani took offence to her words and spewed fire at her in a series of tweets. “Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors have worked and are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you Hina Khan for trying to demean us,” she wrote, calling Hina’s comments ‘bulls**t’.

What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I'm very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Khushbu Sundar

Actor Khushbu Sundar also echoed the anger in a tweet of her own. “They need lessons from south on how to be dignified.That’s why they remain where they are and our girls zoom past them,” she wrote.

They need lessons from south on how to be dignified..That's why they remain where they are n our girls zoom past them..🙂🙂 https://t.co/PVJ7Gt0lSD — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2017

Kriti Kharbanda

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor Kriti Kharbanda also said she wanted to slap Hina for her statements. “I am very angry. That’s not how you talk about an industry. It’s all about characters you play. Even Rajkummar Rao put on so much weight for his character in Bose. So what? We are all playing characters. I am sorry I am going to say this out loud, if someone asked her to put on weight, they probably needed it for the character. How so you know? What do you mean ‘bulging, bulging’ do thappad khayegi udhar hi (I will slap her then and there),” she said in an interview.

Gauahar Khan

Television actor and a Bigg Boss alumnae herself, Gauahar Khan had to tweet about Hina’s behaviour on different occasions. She called out her double standards for taking a stand against Akash body shaming Benafsha but doing the same to Arshi Khan and criticising her for wearing short clothes. “Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It’s ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! (You fight for one woman’s honour but do not care about another’s? She’ll get work if she rips her clothers? If you have values, let the be same for everyone, otherwise everything is wrong).”

Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2017

She again slammed Hina for thinking she has more followers than her and suggesting actor Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

Anita Hasnandani, Kamya Punjabi, Simran Kaur Mundi and Urvashi Dholakia also supported Gauahar and called out Hina for the same.

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

#HinaKhan you have officially lost all respect! Only an insecure person puts others down! And no..your "Paid PR" outside cannot control this damage!! #biggboss @iamsanjeeda @GAUAHAR_KHAN biggg hug😘💕 #BiggBoss11 https://t.co/WWY1XCWJJc — Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) November 29, 2017

It’s sad to see a woman pull down another woman .. it’s best to to ignore such statements darling .. we all are above all this nonsense 😘😘🤗 You are Beautiful & #SakshiTanwar is elegant & #Sanjeeda is Pretty #loveyougirls 🤗❣️ https://t.co/dgdG7oiZR7 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 30, 2017

Karan Patel

Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star Karan Patel launched a campaign against Hina on social media. He shared unseen videos of Hina shaming Shilpa Shinde for her body and asking Arshi Khan to defecate in a bucket. Without naming Hina, he said, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul.”

Sayantani Ghosh

Ghar Ek Sapnaa actor Sayantani Ghosh also tweeted about Hina’s stay in the house. She chided her for criticising Arshi for her behaviour inside the house. “A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!,” she tweeted.

A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense! — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) November 21, 2017

Prince Narula

Bigg Boss 9 winner also called out Hina for playing an unfair game and not caring about friendships. “I liked Hina a lot in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but not in Bigg Boss 11. I don’t know if she has not understood the game or if she is just following a group. I am not saying following a group is wrong. Kishwar Merchantt and I also had a group. I believe friendship is very important in the house and the way you behave with people is what takes you ahead in the game. I think she failed in that,” he told TOI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more