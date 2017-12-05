House of Cards begins shooting season 6 without Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright will be the new lead

Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported. In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The release date for the upcoming season has still not been revealed.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct when he was a teen in 1986. Spacey said he didn’t recall it and took the opportunity to come out as a gay man. However, several more allegations by other men soon followed.

Spacey’s rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

