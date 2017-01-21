House of Cards’ season 5 teaser rains on Donald Trump’s parade

The fifth season of Netflix’s series House of Cards is due out on the streaming service May 30, Netflix announced on Friday, during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

A short video shared via Twitter and Facebook revealed the release date for the upcoming season of the political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

The video -- whose release aptly coincides with the presidential inauguration day in the US -- features audio of children reciting the US Pledge of Allegiance and the show’s often-used image of the American flag, upside-down.

Accompanying the video is the message: “We make the terror.”

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more