House of Cards’ season 5 teaser rains on Donald Trump’s parade

tv Updated: Jan 21, 2017 13:22 IST
AFP
Highlight Story

House of Cards season 5 will premiere on May 30.

The fifth season of Netflix’s series House of Cards is due out on the streaming service May 30, Netflix announced on Friday, during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

A short video shared via Twitter and Facebook revealed the release date for the upcoming season of the political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

The video -- whose release aptly coincides with the presidential inauguration day in the US -- features audio of children reciting the US Pledge of Allegiance and the show’s often-used image of the American flag, upside-down.

Accompanying the video is the message: “We make the terror.”

<