How is married life treating Kishwer and Suyyash? Find out

Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
Dec 22, 2016
Kishwer got married to Suyyash on December 16. Kishwer is in love with all the jewels that she bought for her wedding. (Instagram)

Kishwer Merchantt is enjoying her married life with partner and actor Suyyash Rai, and says she feels on top of the world.

She got married to Suyyash on December 16. Kishwer is in love with all the jewels that she bought for her wedding.

“I personally handpicked the jewellery for my wedding functions ... I selected a traditional jadau set for mehendi and diamond jewellery for the reception. I am feeling great, like I’m on the top of the world,” Kishwer said in a statement.

They also threw a house party after the wedding which was attended by their friends from the small screen, Karan Wahi, Rithwik Dhanjani, Somya Seth and more.

The couple have been posting selfies and videos on Snapchat as a newly-wed couple. Check them out:

