Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Sanaya Irani on Nach Baliye 8

Fans of Nach Baliye 8, here’s something that will make you crave for the third episode of the dance reality show: not only will Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan make an appearance on the show, he will also shake a leg with TV stars Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani and Bharti Singh.

Internet is flooded with pictures from the sets where Hrithik is seen grooving with the small screen divas. Hrithik dons a black outfit and looks dapper with a patch-work jacket. He shot for the TV show on Tuesday.

#sneakpeak of 3rd Episode đź‘Ś A post shared by Nach Baliye 8 (@nachbaliye8.official) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

The dance show has actor Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri as its judges.

