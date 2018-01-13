Hulu releases stunning and terrifying new stills from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

Streaming service Hulu released the first stills from the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Friday. After a fantastic spell of win at Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the dystopic alternate reality show is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

In the new stills, the handmaids can be seen shrouded in a new uniform. They are all wearing thick black cloaks with their faces and hands completely covered in red fabric. One can safely assume that this might be a punishment for protesting against the system in the last season.

In another picture, a big group of women is being led by a horseman. Perhaps this is a scene from Mexico, trying to create their own version of Gilead’s handmaid program. Or it could be the refugees in Canada.

A final picture shows a bloodied Elisabeth Moss. She is seen without her costume and with blood all over her neck and torso. Is she being punished for raising her voice against the cruelty?

The show, in its second season, will be ‘shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth,’ says the official synopsis.

Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Amanda Brugel attend FOX, FX and Hulu 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party. (AFP)

Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s book, tells the story of an infertile dystopian world where women have been robbed off all rights. A few, who can still produce babies, are made ‘handmaids’ to bear children for the rich and powerful or face certain death.

The new season returns in April 2018.

