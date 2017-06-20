I am in a happy place right now: Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is enjoying being single. After a rocky relationship and divorce from her husband of three years, Nandish Sandhu, last year, the Uttaran actor says she is in love with life now. Ask her if she is ready to mingle again and she says, “It’s too personal to talk about. Moreover, I am focusing on my work for now. I have only my work on my mind when I wake up and even when I sleep. This is my life for now, but I am in a happy place. I am happy to be working on my TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. I have even taken up dancing again, which I love.”

Rashami says she is “exploring a whole new side” of her personality. “I travel a lot and visit my extended family. I enjoy meeting old friends and chilling out. I have also started to read a lot. I used to enjoying driving earlier, and now I do it more often. Life is good. My mom will retire soon and I intend to spend more time with her. We do many things and spend quality time together,” the actor says.

Embrace the glorious mess that you are #TeAmo ❤ A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Earlier this year, Rashami was irked by rumours that linked her up with fellow actors Sidharth Shukla and Laksh Lalwani. The Adhuri Kahaani Hamari actor now seems to have put the rumours behind her. “There’s a lot of rubbish out there. People say anything, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I were linked up with my brother tomorrow just because I was spotted with a guy. The people who spread such rumours don’t think; they just act. They never talk about the truth.”

Its not today but everyday to celebrate #MothersDay Im blessed having a strong independent mother who has always shown me my roots and kept me grounded been the best support system i could ever ask for and also the best fighting partner i could ever imagine off🤣😇👅 My 2nd ma is my bhabi who has only and only showered me with her blessings and endless love and support treats me just like her little child! Blessed and haww having these mothers in my life😍❤ #Love #Laughter #Joy #Family #HappyMothersDay to my and all the super moms in this world!! A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on May 14, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

The actor is glad that her ongoing show, Dil Se Dil Tak, based on the concept of surrogacy, has made the audience think about the subject. “While some people understand it, I have fielded questions about the technical aspect of surrogacy,” she says, laughing.

However, the show has been in the news for its low ratings. Rashami says, “The concept of surrogacy did take time to be accepted by the audience. As for the low ratings, people usually go to bed by 10.30pm, which was when our show used to air. The show was recently rescheduled to air half an hour early, which has helped the ratings. Had we got a prime time slot (between 8pm to 10pm) from the beginning, it would have worked better. You make some career decisions depending on circumstances. At times, those decisions show results immediately, and at other times, they are beneficial in the longer run.”

