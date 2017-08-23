I am not part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy refutes rumours

Ever since Salman Khan shot the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 and a picture showing Mouni Roy with him went viral, fans have been speculating that the TV star will soon be seen on the popular reality show this year. The Naagin star, however, has told entertainment website Pinkvilla that she is not a part of the show. “I am not a part of Bigg Boss,” she told them.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 11 is out and Salman has revealed that the theme for this year is Padosi (neighbours). Earlier, the show has had themes like ‘Heaven and Hell’ (Bigg Boss 7) and ‘Aeroplane’ (Bigg Boss 8) where contestants were divided into groups and made to live in a certain set-up. With the latest season, perhaps the contestants will live as neighbours and be made to perform tasks.

Salman Khan and Mouni Roy during a performance on Bigg Boss 10.

Earlier, Mouni was spotted along with Salman when he was shooting the promo and rumours began that she might be a part of the show. She has now put all rumours to rest. Bigg Boss 11 is likely to air from October 1.

Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Akshay has begun shooting for the film that also stars Amit Sadh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more