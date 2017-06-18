I am thankful that people take me seriously: Rajeshwari Sachdev

After a long day’s work, job satisfaction is what Rajeshwari Sachdev cherishes the most. The Welcome To Sajjanpur (2008) actor will be seen on the historical TV show Peshwa Bajirao, playing the character of Bajirao’s mother. She says she signed the role because “it has a lot of substance”. While she is known for her serious and dramatic roles on TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Laut Aao Trisha, among others, Rajeshwari feels she still has to live up to the expectations.

“Having acted for more than 25 years, while some things come easily as an actor, I still have to work on nuances, accents and the scenes. Maybe, I know how to push the right buttons at times (in a scene). But, I also worry about how the scene is turning out, and if I am doing justice to the role.” She adds that through years of experience she knows how to approach a scene, and is aware when it goes wrong too. “Every day is a new day for me as an actor. I fear that if I make a mistake (as an actor), I won’t be forgiven easily. I am thankful that people take me seriously as an actor.”

Other than TV shows, she has acted in about 25 films in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi and English. Rajeshwari laughingly admits to feeling a bit “jealous”, when she sees a good role being done by another actor. “It’s important that your role has substance, good scenes and variation in character. Thankfully there hasn’t been repetition in roles that have been offered to me. The characters I played in Balika Vadhu and Laut Aao Trisha, and even the play Gauhar Jaan, were beautifully written, and I enjoyed the experience. As an actor, one can never know the extent of one’s talent. I want to do as many diverse roles as possible,” says the actor.

