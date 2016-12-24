I begged my parents to let me spend this Christmas with friends: Jennifer Winget

Christmas is here and actor Jennifer Winget couldn’t be happier. Already in Goa to celebrate the festival with her close set of friends this year, the actor says there has never been a single year when she didn’t celebrate this day. “Christmas is THE festival for me. No matter what problems happen, nothing can beat this. Nobody comes before Christmas. As the month starts, something in the air or my mind changes,” shares an excited Jennifer.

“We’ve all decorated the house together with a tree and decor pieces that I have collected over so many years. You can call this a special Christmas with friends. I’ve also brought my dog with me to Goa because he has to be with me, no matter what festival it is and whatever the occasion is,” she says, adding, “I begged my parents that let me spend this Christmas with my friends and I shall be with them for New Year’s, as it’s my mom’s birthday too, and they finally agreed.”

The 31-year-old shares that each year she tries to do something different for Christmas. “Last year, I wanted to have a white Christmas, so I bought a white tree also. This time, I am going to go the traditional way, so it’s red and green theme.”

Recalling her fondest Christmas memories from childhood days, Jennifer shares that she, along with her dad and brother used to make the crib and tree at home and do up the entire house. “My dad used to grow the grass at home, which we put on the crib. Right from the start of the month, we’d start making the tree and carol singing was a must every day. (Also), my grandmother would make special Christmas donuts, which remains my best memory till date.”

So have the celebrations changed over the years? “It’s become more personal now. Since everyone has gotten busy these days, so we look forward to this time – not just the immediate family but other relatives too.”

Whoever I genuinely need is with me, standing by me and will never leave my side and that’s what matters

Jennifer married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012, but their marriage ended within two years. Does she miss those not in her life now? “I have my loved ones right now with me. There’s no missing happening or lack of anything. Whoever I genuinely need is with me, standing by me and will never leave my side and that’s what matters. (Also), everything that happens is a part of life. You choose what to remember and what not to. It doesn’t require you a Christmas to erase or remember memories.”

Does she know who her secret santa is? “That’s a big secret and not getting away this time too.” Though she was quick to add, “But whoever I become a secret Santa to ‘uske to naseeb khul jayenge’ (that person will turn so lucky)’.

Calling 2016 great and expecting 2017 to be better, Jennifer says the only thing she wants is that she chooses to be happy all the time. “I may or may not be content but I want to be at peace. I think no matter how much money you have, who you have, who you don’t have, if you are at peace, no exterior source can harm you.”

