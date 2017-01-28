I don’t mind when Krushna insults me: Bharti Singh

Standup comedian Bharti Singh might have got embroiled in several controversies owing to her roast comedy show, but she is happy for the fact that the show gave her a friend for life in co-star Krushna Abhishek. Elated to have worked with Krushna on one of the most popular comedy shows on TV, Bharti says, “I am so comfortable doing any act with him. He’s so naughty but great fun to be with. If I fumble or say something that’s not a part of the script, he would start laughing and I’ll get my cue.”

Read more

Unlike a lot of hosts for comedy shows, Bharti says when she’s co-hosting with Krushna, they never really have to rehearse their parts. “You won’t believe it, but we are never required to read the script. Once we both feel we’re ready, we just go and host the show with a carefree attitude. But with others, I have to remember my lines and script.”

😇😇😇 A photo posted by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Bharti asserts that it takes time for co-stars to develop such a level of comfort that you can crack jokes on each other without getting offended. “Both Krushna and I, as the hosts of our show, take so many jokes on us and laugh about it all the time. He would call me bhains ka bachcha, chota haathi but somehow I never feel bad. I don’t take it to heart, rather I always enjoy it.”

Recently actor John Abraham got miffed with Krushna for making fun of his acting skills and flop films. Defending her co-star and friend, Bharti quips, “If you see the episode where John came on our show for the first time, he said he didn’t quite enjoy and that he wanted to face a tougher roast. He even said, next time when I come, remove my pants and meri watt laga do. So we thought maybe he’s too comfortable with the idea of roast and will enjoy it. But after Krushna said a few lines, the second time John came on our show, he got angry. Now that’s not fair. It wasn’t Krushna’s fault. It’s like saying I will eat a lot when I come to your place for dinner and you cook so much, but then you say I am on a diet, so I won’t eat much now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more