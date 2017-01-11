I love to work on my birthday, says Drashti Dhami

One of the most-loved actors of the small-screen, Drashti Dhami, turned 33 on January 10. However, she kept the celebrations simple and low-key. “I got half-day off from my show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and had a grand lunch with my cousins and mum. I usually party on my birthday with my friends at home, we cut a cake at midnight and dance the night away. However, as I have been working and had a shoot the next day, I slept early. My friends did come home, but I told them to leave by 12.30am,” she says with a grin.

Read more

The actor adds she would rather have a big party once she has some free time, and not during a weekday. “I love to work on my birthday, at least for half-day, and I have been doing so every year,” says Drashti. However, she enjoyed a dinner outing with her husband (Niraj Khemka).

Perfect from start to end 😬😬 A photo posted by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Ask her about her plans for this year, and the actor says she wants to do “new and different” things. “I went for a yoga class early in the morning. Suddenly, I have become disciplined. I think in 2017, I have turned a new leaf, and it will bring in many changes. I didn’t accept gifts from anyone. I decided that a while ago, and people have been surprised.” Drashti cut over 12 birthday cakes, including a few on the sets of her TV show.