I’m good at being a couch potato: Actor Nidhi Singh

Q) Dine out, order in, or cook a meal on weekends?

Order in.

Q) Can: cook a five-course meal/make a sandwich/boil water/don’t know how the gas works?

If I’m in a good mood or not feeling too lazy, I can cook a decent meal.

Q) On weekends: work out like it’s just another day/go easy/exercise…what’s that?

I work out like it’s just another day.

Q) Strictly salads and grilled chicken, or cheese/chocolate cheat for the weekend?

Cheese/chocolate cheat, for sure. I like to keep a balance between the two.

Q) A TV show you could watch reruns of all Sunday?

Game of Thrones, Friends, Family Guy, Modern Family and Big Bang Theory, to name a few.

Q) Where do you love getting breakfast and what’s your go-to order?

I love the breakfast at Indigo Deli (Bandra) and Cafe Suzette (Bandra and Nariman Point). Even Vivanta by Taj (Cuffe Parade) has a great breakfast buffet. My go-to breakfast is an Eggs Benedict.

Q) Some complicated Iced Frappe person or straight up espresso person?

Almond latte. I discovered the drink in Australia six years ago, and I have had it every single morning since.

Q) Couch potato or painting the town red?

I’m good at being a couch potato. In fact, I could give lessons on it.

Q) A movie/book you’ve been meaning to catch up on?

I’ve been meaning to watch Hacksaw Ridge (2016), A Dog’s Purpose (2017), Phillauri (2017) and Naam Shabana (2017). As for books, Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami, and George RR Martin’s A Game of Thrones are on my list.