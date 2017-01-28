I’m not desperate to get into a relationship: Siddharth Shukla

Actor Siddharth Shukla is in news for his link-ups, but says he’s single and in no hurry to change that.

“Unfortunately, I am not dating anyone,” says Shukla and adds, “ I don’t have ‘types’ or an idea of the kind of person I like. If someone interesting comes my way, I go for it but I am not desperate to get into a relationship. I am pretty happy in my space.”

The actor was rumoured to be dating actor Tanishaa Mukerji in the past but neither admitted to the relationship. When asked how he reacts to people discussing his personal life, the actor says, “I just hear it and let it be. We are in an industry where people will always talk and questions will be asked. Since people want to know a lot about you, they just tend to believe whatever is being written about you. It’s part of an actor’s life and I am used to it.”

Meanwhile, the actor, who became popular after playing the role of Shiv in the daily soap Balika Vadhu, is coming back to the small screen after a long time. Asked if he sees any change in the small screen industry, the actor says, “Of course I do. The scope is widening now and we are a young and growing country so it a great thing for us.”