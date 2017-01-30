I never got bored of the characters I played on Sasural Simar Ka: Dipika Kakar

Actor Dipika Kakar who is better known by her screen name Simar that gave her fame will soon quit the show, but doesn’t want to blame the script or the makers of the show for her exit. Unlike other actors, Dipika has no such complaints from the show that she was a part of for almost six years. Ask her if she got bored of playing the same role with the same look, and the actor says she never felt that way.

“That’s one thing I’ll never complain about. I never got into the trap of being typecast. Rather, I got to play a variety of roles in one show. Being the protagonist, I played the worst negative character, the positive bahu, done all sorts of stunts and romantic scenes too. Not even for once I got bored during all these years,” says Dipika adding that whenever there’s a performance oriented scene, she puts her heart into it.

On whether she felt that the plot of the show looked funny, promoting superstitious beliefs, Dipika says, “People do think we are showing crap, but trust me, it’s the most difficult thing to do. We shoot on an empty set imagining everything. There’s no environment and we have to emote such high drama scenes so that audiences connect with us. The way we have shot supernatural tracks with so much of conviction, it all looks so convincing.”

Leaving no bad blood behind with the makers of the show, Dipika asserts, “I am glad I am not leaving on a bad note and that’s why I have given them a three-month notice.It’s been a very beautiful journey for me, so I want the makers to have enough time in hand to sort things out peacefully.”

