I thought about quitting acting: TV actor Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra started her career in 2002 and has been part of seven TV shows including the hit show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? The actor is back on the tube with her new daily soap Woh..Apna Sa, after a hiatus of two years. She explains why it took her a while to take up a project and how she likes feeling unsure on the sets as it means the role is new and exciting.

The struggle for an actor is to find good roles after having done quality work. I went through that struggle.

What kept you away from daily soaps?

I haven’t done daily soaps in a long time and that’s because I have been spoilt by the (makers of the) shows that I have done. Moreover, on TV you don’t have the liberty of choosing or asking for the script, beforehand. Maryada and Savitri pushed me to give my best. When I would shoot for the shows, I would be scared to go on sets as I had to do new things and unlearn, too. This new role is exciting and it’s invigorating to take on a role, I haven’t played. The struggle for an actor is to find good roles after having done quality work. I went through that struggle.

What kind of struggle did you go through?

The past two-three years were a trying phase for me. I thought about quitting and wondering if I really want to be an actor or to take up another profession. I had existential issues. I began questioning what I was in it for. Is it that you have really high hopes about roles and when you don’t get the kind of roles you want, you begin doubting yourself?

It is frustrating and you go through so many issues. Thankfully, I did a lot of ads and even a play which helped me. These experiences and that period of frustration and struggle opened me up as an actor.

Every actor wants to work every day but sometimes, luck or destiny doesn’t favour you and things don’t work out.

What else kept you busy?

I worked on myself. It is tough to wait. I did Reiki and Vipasana, which really grounded me. I am glad to be back to work after having the power of meditation. I feel whatever happens, happens for the best and the choices that you make, culminate into something.

Every actor wants to work every day but sometimes, luck or destiny doesn’t favour you and things don’t work out. Today when I go to the sets, I feel different, (like) a changed person. The role in the show is very different and bit scary for me. But, I am secure enough (as a person) to push the envelope.