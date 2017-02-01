 I’ve got job for you, again: Nia Sharma posts new video after being slut-shamed | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

I’ve got job for you, again: Nia Sharma posts new video after being slut-shamed

tv Updated: Feb 01, 2017 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nia Sharma

Here’s some morale boost for every girl who is slut-shamed and a lesson for internet trolls- When Nia Sharma was called a “future porn star” for posting a video on her Instagram, she shared yet another one informing the trolls, “I’ve got you job, again.”

When trolls decided to slut-shame TV actor Nia Sharma for her ‘sexy dance’ video, little did they expect a strong comeback by her.

Nia, who is best known for playing Roshni in the TV soap Jamai Raja, posted yet another video from the same shoot and wrote on her Instagram, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more...Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!”

The TV actor was slut-shamed with mean comments on her previous post where she flaunts her moves in a black and white video.

Trolls posted comments like “Future porn star is here”, “Chiii besharam kehhikki...Miss ugly sharma” and

Interestingly, Nia made it to the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world.

Sharma is all set to release her debut album that also stars musician Tony Kakkar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you