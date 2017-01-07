I was tired of doing 15 hours shift for Diya Aur Baati Hum everyday: Deepika Singh

Actor Deepika Singh is in a happy space. The actor, who was playing the lead protagonist in TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has finally taken a break from small screen after the show went off air in September 2016 after five long years. As the actor is enjoying some me time, she says this was always her game plan.

“Honestly, I was tired of doing 14 to 15 hours shift every day, so as soon as my show ended; I thought this is the best time to take a break. Right now, I have the opportunity to live a lavish life and work on my own conditions that I always thought of that and why I chose this stream in the first place. Now I am able to do that finally.”

Deepika who is now busy working on a web series titled ‘Real Soulmates’ confesses that she never thought she would be required to work so much being an actor. “I had joined this (acting) industry thinking that you won’t have to work much and it would be just shooting for 15-20 days and then enjoy the rest of the days at home, take care of dad’s business, travel, watch movies, chill and live. (Also), another reason I became an actor right after MBA was because I wanted to show to my friends that I act on television. But nothing of that sort happened. I’m not complaining because I didn’t realise how these five years passed by.

About what pushed her to act in a web series after playing a lead role in a popular TV soap, Deepika says it was all for her fans who wanted to see more of her once the show got over. “I was getting lot of messages but I really needed a break for a few days at least. I didn’t want to take another show in a rush and then say that it’s causing stress and fatigue, so that’s why I took this initiative to please my fans.”

