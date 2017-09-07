I went to jail for a day and now sir has gone for 20 years: Kiku Sharda pokes fun at Ram Rahim Singh

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who was arrested for mimicking convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, poked fun at his recent arrest. Kiku was attending the launch of film 2016 The End with co-actors Divyendu Sharma, Rahul Roy, Priya Banerjee, Narendra Jha and director Jaideep Chopra.

Kiku introduced Divyendu with “He was last seen in Toilet (Ek Prem Katha).” Divyendu responded by saying (via Indian Express), “Yes, and you were living in jail.” To which Kiku replied, “I went to jail for a day and now sir has gone for 20 years.”

The media present at the event asked Kiku if he had anything to say about Ram Rahim’s arrest. Kiku responded: “Well, things have been proven in the court and now we all know what he did. Justice happened and it was bound to happen, it’s karma. But whatever violence took place (following Ram Rahim’s conviction) was really sad. We shouldn’t have room for violence, we are peace-loving people, and we should stay in peace.”

In January, Kiku Sharda, who mimicked the Dera chief in a TV show, Jashn-e-Umeed, was booked on December 31 under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief). He later apologised.

Doston the act on TV was not to hurt anyone's feelings. My apologies to @Gurmeetramrahim ji and his followers. Let's spread happiness. 🙏 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 28, 2015

Kiku had shared a tweet of himself and his wife eating Chinese food “with no monosodium glutamate (Ram Rahim’s alter ego is called MSG), on the day of the ‘godman’s’ sentencing. He was reacting to Twinkle Khanna’s article saying the comedian should start eating Chinese again. The Dera chief has starred in films called MSG and MSG 2.

Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate 😊@mrsfunnybones 🙏🏻@priyankasharda3 pic.twitter.com/bCpLIwpVLs — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) August 28, 2017

