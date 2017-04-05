I will go to jail, if needed, says Kamya Punjabi

The wrangle between late actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s friend, actor Kamya Punjabi, and her former boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, isn’t letting up. After he filed an injunction petition on March 30, against the screening of Pratyusha’s last film, Hum Kuch Keh Naa Sakey, as the story of the film bears similarities to Pratyusha’s life, and has a character named Rahul, the court stayed the release of the film. But, Kamya released the film online on April 1, claiming she didn’t receive any intimation from the court.

Now, the Dindoshi sessions court issued a show-cause notice to Kamya and producer Neerusha Nikhat asking them why contempt proceedings should not be started against them for releasing the film despite a stay on it. They have been asked to be present before the court on April 7. Pratyusha hung herself last April and a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Rahul, who is currently out on bail. Rahul claims the film spawns prejudice and has sought damages worth Rs.1 crore.

Kamya says, “I am done talking about this. I will deal with him through my lawyers. I will definitely go to the court, if there is a case. I am not scared and I will go to jail, if needed (laughs). I will go without any fear. I have released the film and will do whatever is needed in the future too. I really don’t want to give any more importance to this man [Rahul].”

Kamya is happy about the reception the film has received online with “over 8 lakh” people having watched it. “The comments by people will prove what the world thinks,” she says.