If it isn’t a big bang entry into films then it isn’t worth it: TV actor Krystle

Krystle D’Souza had a superb 2016 with the hit supernatural show Brahmarakshas. The actor who boasts of a millions of followers online, has acted in TV soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Nayi Pehchaan and sure come a long way since she started her career.

Talking about the eventful year, Krystle says, “Last year was a superb as Brahmarakshas was a super hit show. It worked out well and was something new for me as an actor too. Working with Ekta Kapoor (producer) who is like family, as I started my career with her, was comfortable. But as I hadn’t don’t a supernatural show before, and was returning to TV after a hiatus of over two years, I was bit anxious. It was scary but I had a lot fun doing it.”

Krystle admits that she had a blast learning many behind the scenes techniques as well. “In a regular soap, you do the routine stuff but in a supernatural show, there are so much more to do and learn. In fact, at the end of my shoot, my director said I was ready to direct as I had learnt a lot from him about direction. I am very interested in behind the scenes and I am very creative.” She admits, one should never say never and maybe in the future she might even turn director.

I'd rather be strong and have moments of weakness , than be weak and have moments of strength. A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

So are films on her mind now? She says, “I would be lying if I said no. Yes, I am looking at movies and looking to grow. I want to do good work and not take on any movie. I want to do a good movie where I have the most important or very good role. If you had asked me this, six years ago, I would have had a different answer but today the brand I have created for myself, people have an expectation from me and I have an expectation from myself. When I do a film, I want people to be spellbound by it. If it isn’t a big bang entry into films then it isn’t worth it. And TV is the best, at least I am the queen here.”

With web content gaining popularity every day, Krystle knows it is the way of the future. “Web series have a realistic approach than TV shows, so I would be open to do something on the web- perhaps a bit later in the year. Right now, I am only focusing on my break and will choose if I want to take up a web project or a TV show. Web shows cater to a variety of audiences from masses to classes, from foreign to Indian.”