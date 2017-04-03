If it isn’t a big bang entry into films then it isn’t worth it: TV actor Krystle

Krystle D’Souza had a superb 2016 with the hit supernatural show Brahmarakshas. The actor who boasts of a millions of followers online, has acted in TV soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Nayi Pehchaan and sure come a long way since she started her career.
Talking about the eventful year, Krystle says, “Last year was a superb as Brahmarakshas was a super hit show. It worked out well and was something new for me as an actor too. Working with Ekta Kapoor (producer) who is like family, as I started my career with her, was comfortable. But as I hadn’t don’t a supernatural show before, and was returning to TV after a hiatus of over two years, I was bit anxious. It was scary but I had a lot fun doing it.”
Old , but I am not that old Young , but I am not that bold 🖤 . The people that believed I could do something different👇🏼 concept shoot done right ✅ #PartyStarter Photographer - @tanmay_photography Styled by - @victorrobinson9083 and @shreyajuneja Outfit by - @dimple.amrin Makeup&Hair - @galibshabnam
Krystle admits that she had a blast learning many behind the scenes techniques as well. “In a regular soap, you do the routine stuff but in a supernatural show, there are so much more to do and learn. In fact, at the end of my shoot, my director said I was ready to direct as I had learnt a lot from him about direction. I am very interested in behind the scenes and I am very creative.” She admits, one should never say never and maybe in the future she might even turn director.
So are films on her mind now? She says, “I would be lying if I said no. Yes, I am looking at movies and looking to grow. I want to do good work and not take on any movie. I want to do a good movie where I have the most important or very good role. If you had asked me this, six years ago, I would have had a different answer but today the brand I have created for myself, people have an expectation from me and I have an expectation from myself. When I do a film, I want people to be spellbound by it. If it isn’t a big bang entry into films then it isn’t worth it. And TV is the best, at least I am the queen here.”
With web content gaining popularity every day, Krystle knows it is the way of the future. “Web series have a realistic approach than TV shows, so I would be open to do something on the web- perhaps a bit later in the year. Right now, I am only focusing on my break and will choose if I want to take up a web project or a TV show. Web shows cater to a variety of audiences from masses to classes, from foreign to Indian.”