Is Ankita Lokhande dating Mumbai businessman Vikas Jain?

TV actor Ankita Lokhande parted ways with Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016, after being in a relationship for six years. Interestingly, there was nothing “dirty” about this celeb break up, though there were rumours afloat - some blaming Ankita’s alleged drinking problems and others blaming Sushant’s flirtatious ways for the break up. The duo, however, clarified that they mutually parted, putting all rumours to rest.

While Sushant has often been spotted with Kriti Sanon, sparking rumours of a relationship, it is now Ankita’s turn. She is reportedly dating a Mumbai businessman.

According to a Mid-Day report, Ankita is growing close to Mumbai-based businessman Vikas Jain, also known as Vicky, who is from Raipur.

Rumours linking Vikas Jain and Ankita surfaced around Holi this year when pictures of the duo partying together appeared online.

Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “They have known each other for the past few years. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have got close. That they are more than just friends was evident from their body language at a Holi bash last month. Vikas and Ankita often hang out together with common friends. Vikas has also been spotted visiting Ankita at her Malad home. Considering that Ankita went through heartbreak just last year, she has been taking things slowly.”

However, Ankita has strongly refuted the rumours. “The story is already out. What do you want? I am not here to give any quotes or explanations to people. I have friends. Jisko bhi friends banati hoon, date karne lagti hoon. There is no point in saying anything. I don’t want to give a damn to all this,” she told Bollywoodlife.

“It has been one year I am tired of listening to my own things. I am dating this guy or the other. Whenever I date someone, it will be out from my side. It is ok (the constant rumours), I cannot help it,” she further said.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

