Jackie Chan to promote Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2017 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jackie Chan arrives in India along with Kung Fu Yoga co-star Sonu Sood.(Shakti Sagar Productions)

Talk Show host Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest TV stars in India, attracting some of the biggest names on his show. While Sunday’s episode of the Kapil Sharma Show witnessed yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s antics, Shah Rukh Khan will promote his upcoming film Raees, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui next weekend. But Kapil is showing no signs of slowing down as far his guests are concerned.International star Jackie Chan is going to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga.

Kapil Sharma confirmed the new and tweeted, “Oh my god .. #jackiechanontkss”

Bollywood actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur are also playing pivotal roles in Kung Fu Yoga, a Chinese-Indian co-production in which Chan plays an archaeologist.

<