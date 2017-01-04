 Jacqueline wants to give babies to Sidharth in new Koffee With Karan promo | tv | Hindustan Times
Jacqueline wants to give babies to Sidharth in new Koffee With Karan promo

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2017 10:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be the next guests on the new episode of the hit talk show and with the new promo, we are sure it will be quite a blast. (Star World)

This season of Koffee With Karan has largely been a dull affair. The celebs have all played it safe and given us no fresh chunk of gossip to chew on. But looks like host Karan Johar still has some aces up his sleeves, namely Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra.

The two actors, who will be seen together in Reloaded -- a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s 2014 action movie Bang Bang -- will be the next guests on the new episode of the hit talk show and with the new promo, we are sure it will be quite a blast.

Read more

In the short clip, Karan asks them a series of questions and gives them a few dares. The guests take shots, flirt with each other, use cheesy pick up lines, warm each other up and there is some spanking involved as well. Check it out:

The episode will air on Sunday, January 7. Here’s another promo of the episode which was released on January 1. It’s even better!

