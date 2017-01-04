Jacqueline wants to give babies to Sidharth in new Koffee With Karan promo

This season of Koffee With Karan has largely been a dull affair. The celebs have all played it safe and given us no fresh chunk of gossip to chew on. But looks like host Karan Johar still has some aces up his sleeves, namely Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra.

The two actors, who will be seen together in Reloaded -- a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s 2014 action movie Bang Bang -- will be the next guests on the new episode of the hit talk show and with the new promo, we are sure it will be quite a blast.

In the short clip, Karan asks them a series of questions and gives them a few dares. The guests take shots, flirt with each other, use cheesy pick up lines, warm each other up and there is some spanking involved as well. Check it out:

#KoffeeWithKaran is set to get steamier this Sunday, as @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline bring on the hilarity, madness & loads of oomph! pic.twitter.com/OxadNkvS9J — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 3, 2017

The episode will air on Sunday, January 7. Here’s another promo of the episode which was released on January 1. It’s even better!

From ‘Koffee Shots’ to steamy conversations, @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline will be turning on the heat next Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/lLQ2SkhDwZ — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

