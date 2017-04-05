Can’t a boy and a girl be friends?: Jasmin Bhasin denies dating Siddharth Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin has only good things to say about co-actor Siddharth Shukla. Contrary to reports that Siddharth throws tantrums on the sets, Jasmin says that he is a no fuss, fun-loving guy.

While Siddharth Shukla plays Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin Bhasin essays the role of Teni on the show.

“All these reports around Siddharth aren’t true. Someone like him can never throw tantrums. In fact, he is nice to everyone. You will find him cracking jokes all the time. I sometimes call him a tapori,” smiles Jasmin.

Ask her about the rumours of her closeness with Siddharth and she denies it vehemently. “This is just a rumour. He is my best friend and there is nothing more than friendship between us. People even started writing about me and Suraj (Wadhwa). Can’t a boy and a girl be friends? Can’t I go out on holidays with my friends? Like everyone else I also enjoy spending time with my friends. At this point, I want to concentrate only on my career and there is no time for love. When love happens I won’t shy away from sharing,” says Jasmin, who stars with Siddharth in TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

The actor became a well known face on TV with her portrayal of Twinkle in Tashan-e-Ishq. “I believe the first role you play helps you make a mark. I am lucky to have got the character of Twinkle to make my debut. I not only learnt so much playing the role, but it also gave me popularity,” says Jasmin.

