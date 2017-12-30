Jasmin Bhasin to Ssharad Malhotraa: This is how your favourite TV celebs are going to ring in 2018

From vacationing at exotic locations to spending time with loved ones in the family — this is how most of TV celebrities are going to ring in the New Year. While Sourabh Raj Jain is looking forward to spend some time with his newborn kids, Jasmin Bhasin will be shooting for her show on the last day on the year. Mishal Raheja will too, be working when ringing in the New Year.

Sourabh Raaj Jain: This year, I would be partying at home with our babies. The craziest celebration that I can remember is during college days when a bunch of us partied all night from one place to another, until next morning when we ended it at India gate.

Ssharad Malhotraa: I will be in Mumbai because I want to spend some quality time with my awesome friends. I would also do some introspection and have my “me time” and plan my next move in my career and life.

Smriti Kalra: Whenever I make plans, things don’t go the way I want. So I am not making any plans this time and would go with the flow. But I won’t be turning crazy unlike the entire world. All that I know for sure is that today I am going to indulge in food and desserts.

Jasmin Bhasin: This year I am shooting on New Year’s Eve, so after pack up, it would just be a simple dinner with close friends.

Mishal Raheja: I will be working when the New Year rings in, but I am planning to have a celebratory lunch with some friends, after which I will be flying down to Goa for a shoot.

