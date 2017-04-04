Jay Bhanushali: I don’t mind doing a daily show

Given how good Jay Bhanushali is at hosting reality TV shows, you would think he’s been doing it forever. However, he started off as an actor and saw success with Ekta Kapoor’s 2007 show Kayamath. He later worked in another couple of serials, but then veered towards reality shows and landed a couple of gigs as a host, with his first stint in 2009 on Dance India Dance (season 1). And there has been no looking back for Jay since then. In an interview , Jay talks about his new hosting job on the reality show Sabse Bada Kalakar, how a host needs to be entertaining, and his probable return to acting on the small screen.

Read more

You have been hosting reality shows for eight years now. How has your journey been?

It has been fantastic. Since I entered the industry, I wanted to be an anchor and I knew I would be able to pull it off. I am glad that it has been so long but people are still interested in watching me host a show. It is an achievement for me. I am selective about the shows I take on and I also make sure I take long breaks between jobs. I don’t want audiences to get used to me or feel monotonous. Moreover, I think I seem to have a karmic connection with kids. They love me, and my last three shows have been kids’ reality shows. Maybe I look like a nanny (laughs). On a serious note, it has been fun. I am excited about the new show.

"We all need to get the #balance right between #action and #reflection." A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:38am PST

After more than a dozen shows, what is your criteria to sign a show?

The first thing I look at is the cheque. That is the most important. It should be enough to pay the EMI of my house (laughs). I also look at the team and production house, as they make the show. An anchor can make the show entertaining, but he needs a team, including a good writer, as content is the king today. People want entertainment in between the performances.

Shot #sunset from my #house #balcony shot by #iphone #timelapse #color #beautiful #coffee #chilling #colormelt A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:04am PST

You haven’t acted on the tube in the last couple of years. Do you plan to?

I would like to. I don’t mind doing a daily show today, especially with finite shows. Today, the shows have lavish production values and interesting storylines. Finite shows take less time to shoot than a film, which usually needs an eight to ten-month commitment.

Had awesome time on #voiceindiafinale with @anushkasharma and all the best for your movie #phillauri i am sure this will rock @andtvofficial @endemolshineind A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

What’s happening on the film front? Your last movie was Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

I am not in a hurry to take up anything. I don’t believe in quantity; I believe in quality. Even on TV, I do fewer projects. When your film is a success, you’ll get sent from the first floor you are sent to the tenth floor, but one wrong film and you are brought down to the second floor. You have to work hard to attain that success again. I would rather do a film that people would remember me for.