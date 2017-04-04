JeSuisRakhiSawant: How Twitter is reacting to the actor’s ‘arrest’

While Punjab Police may have denied reports of TV actor Rakhi Sawant’s arrest, Twitter seems to have taken it for a fact that she is going behind bars.

An arrest warrant against Sawant was issued by a Ludhiana court on March 9 after she failed to appear before it in a case filed against her for making “derogatory” remarks against sage Valmiki and hurting religious sentiments.

Read more

Her spokesperson said she had surrendered on Tuesday. “Rakhi is with the police. She has surrendered,” spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS on telephone from Mumbai, claiming she had a WhatsApp conversation with the actor.

However, Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dharuman Nimbale said Sawant was not arrested.

But this hasn’t stopped Twitter from being itself and cracking jokes at her expense. While some are supporting her, many are being just plain nasty. Here’s a list of tweets:

#RakhiSawant arrested 4 calling Valmiki a murderer? Hmm So Hindu right wings r in competition wd Muslim fanatics.



Sahi hai ! Lage Raho B.C — Fahad (@rjfahad) April 4, 2017

#RakhiSawant may be a really dumb person ..

But she too should have her "Freedom of Speech" — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) April 4, 2017

One of these days #RakhiSawant has to tell the world why she speaks what she does.Also I don't know why people go to her for opinions? 😁 — Soumya Ranjan Dash (@dsoumyaspeaks) April 4, 2017

Finally again after so many years #RakhiSawant made it to controversy. — KAPIL(dark) (@dollythedadi) April 4, 2017

Once again #RakhiSawant a top trend — Aparna sinha (@aparna326) April 4, 2017

Rakhi Sawant's comment to the valmiki community got her in trouble ! As if the acting career wasn't enough 😂 #RakhiSawant — Tejas Patil (@tjspatil22) April 4, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more