#JeSuisRakhiSawant: How Twitter is reacting to the actor’s ‘arrest’

Punjab Police may have denied reports of Rakhi Sawant’s arrest but that isn’t stopping Twitter from cracking all the jokes.

tv Updated: Apr 04, 2017 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Rakhi Sawant

An arrest warrant against Rakhi Sawant was issued by a Ludhiana court on March 9. (PTI)

While Punjab Police may have denied reports of TV actor Rakhi Sawant’s arrest, Twitter seems to have taken it for a fact that she is going behind bars.

An arrest warrant against Sawant was issued by a Ludhiana court on March 9 after she failed to appear before it in a case filed against her for making “derogatory” remarks against sage Valmiki and hurting religious sentiments.

Read more

Her spokesperson said she had surrendered on Tuesday. “Rakhi is with the police. She has surrendered,” spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS on telephone from Mumbai, claiming she had a WhatsApp conversation with the actor.

However, Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dharuman Nimbale said Sawant was not arrested.

But this hasn’t stopped Twitter from being itself and cracking jokes at her expense. While some are supporting her, many are being just plain nasty. Here’s a list of tweets:

