John Oliver regrets ‘failed’ Hoffman confrontation: The whole thing just made me feel sad

Comedian John Oliver has expressed regret over his onstage confrontation with actor Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations.

During “The Russell Howard Hour” show, Oliver discussed his recent tense exchange with Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations against the actor, reports variety.com.

“It felt unavoidable and that we had to have a discussion about it,” Oliver said.

“It wasn’t ideal that it became such a big story because then it became about my questions rather than his answers. The questions weren’t particularly remarkable, but his answers were kind of not great.”

Oliver said he hoped their conversation would have been more constructive.

“I tried and failed,” he said and added: “The whole thing just made me feel sad.”

Earlier in December, Oliver hosted a panel for the 20th anniversary of Wag the Dog, which stars Hoffman.

During the chat, Oliver brought up the sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

“It’s shocking to me you don’t see me more clearly, that you go by a couple of things you read,” Hoffman replied during the panel.

American film star Dustin Hoffman had a tense exchange on the night of December 4, 2017 with a prominent male TV host, who accused Hoffman of responding unsatisfactorily to accusations of sexual harassment. (AFP)

The two continued to have a heated exchange for several minutes, with Hoffman denying he knew one of the women who had accused him, and attacking Oliver for asking about the accusations.

“I can’t leave certain things unaddressed,” Oliver told Hoffman.

“The easy way is not to bring anything up. Unfortunately, that leaves me at home later at night hating myself. Why the... Didn’t I say something? No one stands up to powerful men.”

In the last two months, Hoffman has faced claims of sexual harassment and assault from several women he has worked with throughout his career.

Follow @htshowbiz for more