Just having abs doesn’t mean you are fit: Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi, who started his career with the hit show Remix, is a popular face on the small screen for his chocolate boy looks and six-pack abs. But while the actor is fine with the admiration he gets, he doesn’t take it too seriously. “I am glad that people find me good-looking, and aren’t bored of my abs yet. But the fact is, every second actor has abs. I am not the only guy who has a great physique. There are others who have a better body,” he says.

Karan emphasises that he has always believed in fitness and didn’t develop his physique just for the sake of it. He apparently began working out when he was 14, as he was “a sportsperson”. Karan says, “I believe that having abs doesn’t mean you are fit. Sure, having a good-looking body helps, as you become eye candy for a lot of people out there. Also, I am blessed genetically and I don’t look my age. I grow a beard to look closer to my real age, as people feel I can play only a 20 or 22-year-old guy when I am clean-shaven.”

During his more than 12 years in the industry, Karan has had more stints as a host on reality TV shows than as an actor on daily soaps. Speaking about his success, the actor says, “I have survived because I connect with people. They don’t get a starry, celebrity vibe from me. I have balanced my career between fiction [shows] and reality [shows], which is why people know me by my name. It’s not about doing reality shows often, but what you are doing in them. Also, not doing too many fiction shows has worked for me.”

Karan feels people are easily “replaceable” on television and it is “tough to make a name” in the industry. “Over the past few years, the scenario of TV has changed. The lifespan of shows is lower now. Earlier, TV shows used to run for one to two years, but now they are shut down in three months if they don’t deliver the expected ratings. That’s why actors don’t get the chance to make a name for themselves. TV has changed due to the change in content. Today, content is about TRPs. That is a huge factor,” he says.